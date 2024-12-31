In pics: advanced AI applications in parks across Shenzhen

Xinhua) 10:07, December 31, 2024

People exercise with smart fitness devices at a park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 27, 2024. In various parks across Shenzhen, advanced artificial intelligence applications are ubiquitous, making technologies a part of daily life for the public. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A visitor learns about a smart racing application at Lianhuashan Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 27, 2024. In various parks across Shenzhen, advanced artificial intelligence applications are ubiquitous, making technologies a part of daily life for the public. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A visitor waits for a robot-made coffee at a park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 27, 2024. In various parks across Shenzhen, advanced artificial intelligence applications are ubiquitous, making technologies a part of daily life for the public. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People exercise with smart fitness devices at a park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 27, 2024. In various parks across Shenzhen, advanced artificial intelligence applications are ubiquitous, making technologies a part of daily life for the public. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A robot makes coffee at a park in Guangming District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 27, 2024. In various parks across Shenzhen, advanced artificial intelligence applications are ubiquitous, making technologies a part of daily life for the public. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Dec. 27, 2024 shows a smart unmanned vehicle at Lianhuashan Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. In various parks across Shenzhen, advanced artificial intelligence applications are ubiquitous, making technologies a part of daily life for the public. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A foreign tourist learns about a smart shower-room at Lianhuashan Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 27, 2024. In various parks across Shenzhen, advanced artificial intelligence applications are ubiquitous, making technologies a part of daily life for the public. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Dec. 27, 2024 shows smart charging station at a park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. In various parks across Shenzhen, advanced artificial intelligence applications are ubiquitous, making technologies a part of daily life for the public. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A cleaning robot is pictured at Lianhuashan Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2024. In various parks across Shenzhen, advanced artificial intelligence applications are ubiquitous, making technologies a part of daily life for the public. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Dec. 28, 2024 shows a drone delivery service station at a park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. In various parks across Shenzhen, advanced artificial intelligence applications are ubiquitous, making technologies a part of daily life for the public. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This drone photo taken on Dec. 27, 2024 shows a drone conducting inspection work at a park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. In various parks across Shenzhen, advanced artificial intelligence applications are ubiquitous, making technologies a part of daily life for the public. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Nov. 11, 2024 shows smart unmanned vehicles at Lianhuashan Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. In various parks across Shenzhen, advanced artificial intelligence applications are ubiquitous, making technologies a part of daily life for the public. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People take an unmanned vehicle tour at Lianhuashan Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 27, 2024. In various parks across Shenzhen, advanced artificial intelligence applications are ubiquitous, making technologies a part of daily life for the public. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Dec. 27, 2024 shows a smart shower-room at a park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. In various parks across Shenzhen, advanced artificial intelligence applications are ubiquitous, making technologies a part of daily life for the public. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This drone photo taken on Dec. 27, 2024 shows a smart auto-inspection drone base at a park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. In various parks across Shenzhen, advanced artificial intelligence applications are ubiquitous, making technologies a part of daily life for the public. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

