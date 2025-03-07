Home>>
Highlights: Wang Yi answers questions about China's foreign policy and external relations
(People's Daily Online) 14:55, March 07, 2025
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.