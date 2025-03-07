Home>>
Chinese FM welcomes people of all countries to see a real, vivid China
(Xinhua) 11:17, March 07, 2025
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that people of all countries are welcome to see with their own eyes a real and vivid China.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese foreign minister meets press
- China aims to carry out Mars sample return mission around 2030: NPC deputy
- In pics: group meetings of NPC deputies
- Foreign financial institutions show confidence in China’s economic prospects in 2025, highlighting its innovation-driven growth
- Chinese leaders join national lawmakers, political advisors in deliberation, discussions
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.