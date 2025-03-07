Languages

Chinese FM welcomes people of all countries to see a real, vivid China

(Xinhua) 11:17, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that people of all countries are welcome to see with their own eyes a real and vivid China.

