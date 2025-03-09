NPC deputy calls for innovation-driven development for auto industry

Xinhua) 09:49, March 09, 2025

Feng Xingya (R), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), learns about details of battery removal and installation at a power service station for new energy vehicles in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 24, 2025.

Feng, chairman of Chinese automaker GAC Group, has been working in the automotive industry for over 30 years. He has witnessed the development of China's automotive industry. As an NPC deputy, Feng pays great attention to on-site research and investigation.

Ahead of the third session of the 14th NPC, Feng just concluded an inspection tour to Trkiye and conducted a research of the domestic market in Beijing.

Feng said that, in the face of transformation in the global automotive industry, innovation must be the driving force. He stressed the need to strengthen the self-innovation ability in breaking through key technologies and to establish a secure and stable industrial ecosystem.

At this year's NPC session, Feng presented suggestions on addressing key challenges in China's new energy vehicle (NEV) industry.

He also calls for policy support and efficient market mechanisms to advance the country's NEV sector toward greener, smarter, and more sustainable development.(Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Feng Xingya (2nd R), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), learns about the GOVY AirJet, GAC Group's first composite-wing flying car, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 24, 2025.(Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Feng Xingya (2nd L), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), learns about the sales of Chinese new energy vehicles in Istanbul, Trkiye, Feb. 27, 2025.(Xinhua)

Feng Xingya (L), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a meeting of the delegation of Guangdong Province at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025.(Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Feng Xingya (1st R), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), learns about a robot with AI technology in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 24, 2025.(Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Feng Xingya (R), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), examines an electric seat in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 24, 2025.(Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Feng Xingya (L), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), learns about the intelligent driving system of a car to be launched in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 24, 2025.(Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo shows an automobile production line of the GAC Group in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 24, 2025.(Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Feng Xingya (L), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), speaks at a group meeting of the delegation of Guangdong Province at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025.(Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Feng Xingya (C), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a group meeting of the delegation of Guangdong Province at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025.(Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Feng Xingya (2nd L), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), learns about the sales of a newly launched car with domestic chip in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2025.(Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chaolan)