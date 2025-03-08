2nd plenary meeting of 3rd session of 14th NPC held in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:47, March 08, 2025

The second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, delivers a work report of the NPC Standing Committee at the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Li Hongzhong presides over the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Journalists work at the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) walk towards the Great Hall of the People for the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

