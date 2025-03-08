Advisory: Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 8
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Saturday.
At 9 a.m., NPC deputies will convene their second plenary meeting to hear work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court (SPC) and the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).
In the afternoon, they will hold group meetings to review the work report of the NPC Standing Committee. The presidium of the NPC session will hold its second meeting.
In the morning, CPPCC National Committee members will sit in on the NPC plenary meeting.
In the afternoon, they will hold group meetings to discuss the work reports of the SPC and the SPP, and review other documents.
