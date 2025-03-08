Xi calls for successful conclusion of five-year plan for military development

Xinhua) 09:13, March 08, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. Xi delivered an important speech at the meeting. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for reaching a successful conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for military development.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while attending a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.

Xi called for efforts to strengthen confidence, face challenges head-on, and implement the requirements for high-quality development to achieve the established goals and tasks on schedule.

Over the past four-plus years since the implementation of the plan, a series of significant achievements have been made, while there are also many challenges and issues that need to be addressed, he said.

Xi called for pursuing a high-quality, highly efficient, cost-effective and sustainable path of military development to ensure that its outcomes withstand the test of time and real combat.

Xi highlighted the importance of using modern management concepts and methods, and continuously improving strategic management systems and mechanisms to implement the plan in a more systematic, holistic and coordinated manner.

Stressing intensified joint civil-military endeavors, Xi urged efforts to effectively leverage the strengths and resources of civilian sectors to enhance the quality and efficiency of military development.

Calling for the accelerated development of new quality combat capabilities, Xi urged efforts to improve a swift response and rapid transformation mechanism for advanced technologies.

He also demanded the establishment of a sound and effective oversight system to thoroughly investigate and address corruption.

