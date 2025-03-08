Chinese leaders attend deliberations at annual legislative session

Xinhua) 09:25, March 08, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, takes part in a group deliberation with National People's Congress (NPC) deputies from the Taiwan delegation at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese leaders on Friday attended deliberations at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), the national legislature.

Top political advisor Wang Huning took part in a group deliberation with NPC deputies from the Taiwan delegation. He stressed the need to adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, and resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" separatism and external interference.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, called for deeper and more substantive integrated development across the Taiwan Strait to enable Taiwan compatriots to share the opportunities and the achievements of Chinese modernization.

Cai Qi, a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, participated in a group deliberation with his fellow deputies from Qinghai Province. He stressed the need to deepen reform comprehensively, effectively improve the quality of the economy and promote growth within a reasonable range.

Cai also urged the province to enhance ecological conservation to safeguard "the water tower of China" and maximize its ecological function.

Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang attended group deliberations with deputies from Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, respectively. He noted that China has made solid progress in its modernization and achieved new breakthroughs in advancing the cause of "one country, two systems."

He urged the two regions to fulfill their mission of practicing "one country, two systems" in the new era and strive for greater development.

Wang, Cai and Ding are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, participates in a group deliberation with his fellow deputies from Qinghai Province at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, attends a group deliberation with deputies from Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, attends a group deliberation with deputies from Macao Special Administrative Region at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

