China pledges to provide certainty as world grapples with turbulence

Xinhua) 09:18, March 08, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's top diplomat said Friday that the country will stand firm on the right side of history and warned that the "law of the jungle" would reign in the world if every country stresses "my country first."

Meeting the press on the sidelines of the country's annual session of the national legislature, Foreign Minister Wang Yi expounded on China's stance on hotspot issues and its approach to addressing challenges.

"This year, the international situation is still full of challenges, but the mission of China's diplomacy remains unchanged," said Wang. "We will, along with other countries, continue to uphold what is right, steer the direction of our era, defend international fairness and justice, and safeguard world peace and stability."

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China will provide certainty to "this uncertain world."

He reiterated China's commitment to multilateralism, saying the more pressing the challenges, the greater the need to uphold the due authority of the United Nations.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MAJOR COUNTRIES

A major country should honor its international obligations and fulfill its due responsibilities, Wang said at the press conference.

History will prove that a real winner is the one that keeps in mind the interests of all, Wang said, adding that a community with a shared future for humanity will ensure that the world belongs to every country.

On China-U.S. ties, Wang said mutual respect is an important prerequisite, adding that the two sides must seek peaceful coexistence on this planet.

"Given the extensive common interests and broad space for cooperation, it is fully possible for China and the United States to become partners helping each other succeed and prosper together," he added.

When commenting on the U.S. move to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods using the fentanyl issue as a pretext, Wang said China will definitely take countermeasures in response to arbitrary pressure.

Wang told the United States to rethink what it has achieved from the tariff and trade wars these years -- whether its trade deficit has widened or narrowed, whether its manufacturing has become more or less competitive, whether its inflation has gone up or down, and whether the lives of its people have become better or worse.

"If one's action fails, look for the reason within oneself," Wang said, citing an ancient Chinese saying.

On China-Russia relations, Wang noted that the two countries have found a path of "non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party" in developing ties.

"It is a pioneering effort in forging a new model of major-country relations, and has set a fine example for relations between neighboring countries," he said.

Praising China-EU ties over the past 50 years, Wang said: "China remains confident in Europe and believes Europe can be our trustworthy partner. The two sides have the capacity and wisdom to properly resolve pending issues through friendly consultation and jointly usher in another promising 50 years."

EVERYONE GAINS IN PEACE

Wang also elaborated on China's approaches to resolving global hotspot issues and achieving lasting peace and security.

On the Ukraine crisis, Wang said China welcomes and supports all efforts for peace. "No one wins in a conflict, but everyone gains in peace," he said.

China is ready to work with the international community, in light of the wills of the parties to the conflict, to continue to play its constructive role in resolving the crisis and realizing lasting peace, the foreign minister said.

"We should advocate and act on the new vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and that is the way to truly realize lasting peace and security on the Eurasian continent and across the world," he added.

On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Wang said China supports the plan for restoring peace in Gaza initiated by Egypt and other Arab countries.

He called for efforts to promote a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, ramp up humanitarian assistance, observe the principle of "the Palestinians governing Palestine," and contribute to the reconstruction in Gaza.

China will continue to strive resolutely for justice, peace and development for the people of the Middle East and support countries in the region in taking their future in their own hands, independently exploring their development paths, and realizing the dream of peace and revitalization at an early date, Wang added.

STANDING WITH THE GLOBAL SOUTH

Wang hailed the Global South as a key force for maintaining world peace, driving world development and improving global governance.

"No matter how the world changes, our heart will always be with the Global South," he said.

Noting that China and Africa are always good friends, good partners and good brothers with a shared future, Wang urged all countries to support Africa in exploring a new development path of self-reliance and self-strengthening.

On the cooperation between China and Latin American and Caribbean countries, Wang said there is only mutual support in this cooperation, no geopolitical calculations.

In its engagement with those countries, China follows the principles of equality and mutual benefit and never seeks sphere of influence or targets any party, Wang added.

