Explainer: What drives the success of China's whole-process people's democracy?

Xinhua) 10:10, March 08, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The ongoing "two sessions" in China have once again put the global spotlight on the country's unique democratic model -- whole-process people's democracy.

With the world in a moment of reckoning on the so-called Western liberal democracy, the Chinese practice is attracting more attention, not least thanks to the country's remarkable development.

So what is its secret of success? Observers from across the world have offered their answers.

EXTENSIVE PARTICIPATION

Whole-process people's democracy integrates democratic practices at all government levels and policymaking stages -- election, consultation, decision-making, implementation and oversight.

It is embodied most obviously in the "two sessions" -- the annual meetings of China's top legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), and the top political advisory body, the National Committee of the CPPCC (Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference), said Anna Malindog-Uy, vice president of the Asian Century Philippines Strategic Studies Institute, a Manila-based think tank.

The NPC serves five-year terms, with deputies elected by lower-level people's congresses. The current 14th NPC has 2,929 deputies, its Standing Committee announced on Feb. 25.

Of the more than 2.77 million deputies in service nationwide, around 95 percent work in county- and township-level people's congresses, and they are directly elected on a one-person-one-vote basis. The latest elections involved over 1 billion voters, marking the world's largest grassroots democratic exercise.

"These meetings, as we understand it, are the culmination of a profound process of dialogue and debate that occurs at the level of every community, every municipality, every county, prefecture, region and province," said Michael Campbell, ambassador of Nicaragua to China.

Since the annual session of the top legislature is so important, are all NPC deputies officials of the Communist Party of China (CPC)? The answer is no.

They come from various regions and sectors and represent people from all ethnic groups and all sectors of society, including workers, farmers, officials, intellectuals, CPC members, members of other political parties, and non-affiliated patriots.

"So, in my understanding, the key aspect of whole-process people's democracy is ensuring broad participation, allowing the legislative body to hear voices from different sectors of society. That, I believe, is its core essence," said Zhang Wei, associate dean of the School of Law at Singapore Management University.

Women and grassroots workers, including migrant workers, are seeing greater representation in the NPC. The proportion of women deputies surpassed 26 percent in the 14th NPC, up from 22 percent in the 10th NPC, and the number of migrant worker deputies grew from 3 in 2008 to 56 in 2023.

"The deputies come from different regions, ethnic groups, sectors and social groups," Malindog-Uy said. "Whatever is discussed in the two sessions, it comes from the process of representation of different ideas and voices of the Chinese people."

COMPREHENSIVE AGENDA

"The term 'whole-process' suggests that democracy is not a one-time event but a continuous mechanism where the people participate in governance at multiple stages," said Jimmy Yab, president of the China-Africa Francophone Observatory.

As an important stage in the process, the "two sessions" feature consultations, deliberations and decision-making on issues ranging from national legislation to daily matters.

Modernizing China's socialist legal system has been a key focus of the two sessions. Over the past year, the Standing Committee of the NPC has reviewed 39 legislative proposals, with 24 passed, including 6 new laws and 14 amendments.

Elderly and child care has also been a key priority. In 2024, China launched 26 measures to boost the "silver economy" and enhance elderly well-being, leading to the establishment of 2,254 new elderly care facilities in 386 cities. At the same time, the country strengthened its child care support policies, offering increased subsidies for child care centers across the nation.

"China knows that there can be no democracy without meeting the basic needs of the people. The Chinese practice of democracy is wholesome, where everyone is taken care of and everyone's needs are looked after," said Stephen Ndegwa, a Kenyan expert on international issues.

Local "two sessions" are also key platforms for practicing whole-process people's democracy. In addition, the NPC has set up 54 grassroots legislative outreach offices nationwide, fostering direct interaction with grassroots communities and channeling unfiltered voices to the national legislature.

"The whole-process people's democracy is starting from the grassroots up to the highest level, where a lot of consultation goes on. So there are no gaps in the process," Ndegwa added.

FOR ALL PEOPLE

While Western democracy often focuses on elections, democracy in China aims to solve real problems for the people, noted Naing Swe Oo, senior advisory board member of Myanmar Institute of Strategic and International Studies.

"I think China's concept of whole-process people's democracy presents a different model of governance compared to Western liberal democracy. It is outcome-driven, which means that its legitimacy is measured by improvements in people's livelihoods," he said.

During the 2024 NPC session, deputies submitted a total of 9,235 suggestions, which were assigned to 213 organizations to be processed. By Nov. 26, all had been fully processed and responded to, said the NPC Standing Committee.

"This whole-process people's democracy China is carrying out aligns with the goal of putting the people at the center. It enables them to decide and feel that they are the protagonists of the historical process that is taking place in China and the beneficiaries of the transformations that are happening," said Argentine sociologist Marcelo Rodriguez, director of the Hector P. Agosti Center for Marxist Studies and Training.

At the 2024 NPC meeting, a proposal was made to enhance charging and battery swap infrastructure for new energy vehicles, in a bid to address widespread concerns regarding charging challenges and range anxiety.

Data from the China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Alliance showed that by the end of 2024, charging infrastructure in China exceeded 12 million units, up 49.1 percent year-on-year. Additionally, highway service areas installed 35,000 new charging piles, reaching 98 percent coverage nationwide.

"I have been visiting China since 2003. Over the past 22 years, I have witnessed significant improvements in the lives of the Chinese people in terms of education, food and infrastructure. Prosperity is evident everywhere," said Al Mamun Mridha, secretary general of the Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry. "This is where I see democracy."

