Chinese lawmakers submit 269 proposals to annual legislative session

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers submitted 269 proposals to the country's annual legislative session as of Saturday noon, the deadline for proposal submission at the ongoing third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC).

The secretariat of the session said on Sunday that it had also received over 8,000 suggestions from NPC deputies.

Among the proposals, 268 are related to legislative work and one concerns oversight work, the secretariat said. It added that the proposals primarily cover legislation in key, emerging, and foreign-related areas.

The suggestions cover a wide range of topics, including boosting consumption, promoting AI applications to drive economic growth, and protecting the rights and interests of private enterprises.

The secretariat is studying these proposals and will compile a report on the handling of the proposals to present to the session's presidium for deliberation.

