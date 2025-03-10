Home>>
Group meeting of deputies from Taiwan delegation held at 3rd session of 14th NPC in Beijing
(Xinhua) 08:49, March 10, 2025
A group meeting of deputies from the Taiwan delegation is held at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
