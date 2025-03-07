One-China principle is political foundation for China-Japan relations: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 15:55, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The one-China principle is the political foundation for China-Japan relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

Eighty years have passed since Taiwan returned to China, yet some unrepentant individuals in Japan are still working in the shadows with the so-called "Taiwan independence" forces, Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the national legislature.

He urged them to stop the propaganda that "a Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency."

"To provoke trouble in the name of Taiwan is to invite trouble for Japan," said Wang.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)