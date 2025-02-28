China warns U.S. against "sneaky tricks" on Taiwan affairs

Xinhua) 09:27, February 28, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Thursday warned individuals of the U.S. side that playing sneaky tricks on Taiwan would only backfire.

Wu Qian, the spokesperson, commented on recent remarks made by the commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) concerning Taiwan as well as media reports about the participation of INDOPACOM officers in the table-top phase of a military exercise in Taiwan.

Noting that compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same Chinese family, Wu reiterated the will to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and utmost effort.

"But we make no promise to renounce the use of force, which is targeted at the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces and external interference," he said.

Responding to a media query about Taiwan authorities' plan for another arms deal with the United States, Wu strongly opposed U.S. arms sales to China's Taiwan region and military contacts between the two.

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities have poured taxpayers' money, which should have been used to benefit the people, into the bottomless pit and will ultimately suffer the consequences of their own actions, Wu said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)