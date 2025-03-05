Home>>
China to firmly advance cause of reunification
(Xinhua) 09:48, March 05, 2025
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will firmly advance the cause of reunification, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
The country will improve institutions and policies for promoting economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait and advance integrated cross-Strait development to improve the wellbeing of Chinese people on both sides, said the report.
