History and reality affirm Taiwan is inalienable part of China: FM

Xinhua) 13:34, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The history and the reality affirm that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the recovery of Taiwan, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing annual session of the National People's Congress.

The victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression put Taiwan back under China's sovereign jurisdiction in 1945, Wang said.

Both the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation, issued by the major victorious nations of World War II, stated in explicit terms that Taiwan is a territory that Japan had stolen from the Chinese, and shall be restored to China. Japan also accepted the terms of the Potsdam Proclamation and announced its unconditional surrender, Wang said.

"All these have confirmed China's sovereignty over Taiwan, and formed an important part of the post-war international order," he said.

Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971 by the UN General Assembly, resolved the issue of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan, in the UN, and precluded any possibility of creating "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan," Wang said.

"The only reference to the Taiwan region in the UN is 'Taiwan, Province of China.' Taiwan is never a country, not in the past, and never in the future," Wang said.

To clamor for "Taiwan independence" is to split the country, to support "Taiwan independence" is to interfere in China's internal affairs, and to connive at "Taiwan independence" is to undermine the stability of the Taiwan Strait, he noted.

Wang stressed that respect for all countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity should mean support for China's complete reunification, and commitment to the one-China principle should mean opposition to any form of "Taiwan independence."

"Seeking 'Taiwan independence' is doomed to backfire, and using Taiwan to contain China will be nothing but a futile attempt," Wang said. "China will realize reunification, and this is unstoppable."

