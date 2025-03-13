DPP's distortion of UNGA Resolution 2758 challenges int'l order: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:15, March 13, 2025

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday slammed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for distorting United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758.

Such distortion constitutes a misrepresentation of facts, a violation of international law, and a blatant challenge to the international order and norms, said Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

He made these remarks in response to the DPP authorities' claim that the resolution "did not confirm Taiwan as part of the People's Republic of China and did not authorize the People's Republic of China to represent Taiwan in the United Nations."

The true intention of this claim was to hype up "Taiwan independence" and undermine the international community's consensus on the one-China principle, according to Chen.

UNGA Resolution 2758 is a political document that embodies the one-China principle, providing a clear, just and comprehensive resolution to the issue of China's representation at the UN from political, legal and procedural perspectives. It also makes it clear that there is only one seat for China at the UN, precluding "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan," Chen said.

"China's representation at the United Nations certainly refers to the representation of the whole of China -- including Taiwan," he added.

No matter how DPP authorities try to spin it, they cannot change the fact that there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is a part of China. They cannot shake the international community's firm commitment to the one-China principle, nor can they hinder China's inevitable and destined reunification, the spokesperson said.

