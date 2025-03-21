MBTs fire at mock targets
A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a combined-arms brigade of the Chinese PLA Army kicks up plumes of dust en route to the designated training field during a live-fire shooting training exercise in early March 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Huang Zhenyu)
Main battle tanks (MBTs) attached to a combined-arms brigade of the Chinese PLA Army kick up plumes of dust en route to the designated training field during a live-fire shooting training exercise in early March 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Huang Zhenyu)
A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a combined-arms brigade of the Chinese PLA Army fires at the mock targets during a live-fire shooting training exercise in early March 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Huang Zhenyu)
A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a combined-arms brigade of the Chinese PLA Army fires at the mock targets during a live-fire shooting training exercise in early March 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Huang Zhenyu)
