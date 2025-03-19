China recruits more officers from college students

Xinhua) 16:10, March 19, 2025

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China is recruiting more military and armed police officers from elite universities in an effort to attract top talent, according to the military authority.

Starting Thursday, graduates from the over 100 universities included in the country's "Double First-Class Initiative" are eligible to apply online for listed vacancies, according to a recent circular from the Central Military Commission.

Graduates from certain other universities can apply for a limited number of vacancies in specialized fields urgently needed for military construction, noted the circular.

The document emphasized fairness and impartiality in the selection process, which will include a physical examination, an assessment of political background and awareness, and an evaluation of professional competences.

The deadline for the application process is March 30, according to the notice.

