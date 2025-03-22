Warships engage in replenishment-at-sea training
Comprehensive supply ship Qiandaohu (hull 886) and guided-missile destroyer Nanjing (hull 155) attached to a flotilla under the Chinese PLA Navy conduct alongside replenishment at sea during a training exercise on March 4, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Bo)
Photos
