Warships engage in replenishment-at-sea training

China Military Online) 12:04, March 22, 2025

Comprehensive supply ship Qiandaohu (hull 886) and guided-missile destroyer Nanjing (hull 155) attached to a flotilla under the Chinese PLA Navy conduct alongside replenishment at sea during a training exercise on March 4, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Bo)

