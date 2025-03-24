Home>>
MLRS in live-fire training
(China Military Online) 08:58, March 24, 2025
A long-range multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) attached to a long-range strike detachment with a brigade under the Chinese PLA 77th Group Army fires at the simulated target during a live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Cai Congrun)
