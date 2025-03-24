Home>>
China, Thailand to hold joint maritime exercise
(Xinhua) 14:10, March 24, 2025
BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China and Thailand will hold a joint maritime exercise near Zhanjiang, in south China's Guangdong Province, from late March to early April, China's Ministry of National Defense said on Monday.
The exercise will focus on urban counter-terrorism tactics, joint maritime strike operations, and anti-submarine warfare training, the ministry said on its website.
This marks the sixth iteration of this series of joint exercises between the two navies -- which will deepen practical cooperation and enhance joint operational capabilities, the ministry added.
