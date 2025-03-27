Home>>
Chinese military stands ready to defeat any "Taiwan independence" attempt: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:45, March 27, 2025
BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Thursday reaffirmed the Chinese military's resolve and capability to defeat any separatist attempt for "Taiwan independence."
Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to recent separatist statements by Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te.
