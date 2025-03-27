Lai Ching-te slammed for attempt to decouple from mainland at expense of Taiwan's economy

Xinhua) 09:53, March 27, 2025

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said economic ties across the Taiwan Strait cannot be decoupled or severed, warning that attempt to decouple from the mainland will only backfire and harm Taiwan's industries.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the comments in response to recent remarks by Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te.

Chen said that the economies across the Taiwan Strait have their own distinct characteristics and complement each other, and cross-Strait cooperation in industrial and supply chains is a natural outcome of economic development, and formed through independent choices by businesses on both sides of the Strait based on market rules.

This collaboration benefits enterprises on both sides and enhances the well-being of compatriots across the Strait, Chen noted.

He pointed out that Lai has violated economic and market rules by banking on external forces to build a so-called "non-red supply chain," denouncing Lai for sacrificing Taiwan's competitive industries, undermining its economic future, and destroying the livelihoods of its people -- all in exchange for external support for his agenda of seeking "Taiwan independence."

