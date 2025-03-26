Mainland launches online platform to report "Taiwan independence" activities

Xinhua) 13:04, March 26, 2025

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland has launched an online platform for the public to report vile acts by those advocating "Taiwan independence" and their accomplices in persecuting Taiwan compatriots, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

The reporting section, added to the official website of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Wednesday, is intended to hold key "Taiwan independence" separatists accountable, according to Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the office.

Chen told a press conference that the Democratic Progressive Party authorities have been fabricating various charges to suppress dissenting voices on the island, stifling freedom of speech, and resorting to threats, intimidation, and persecution against political opponents as well as political parties, organizations, and individuals who support the peaceful development and integration of cross-Strait relations.

Certain "Taiwan independence" organizations, separatist elements, officials, and online influencers have acted as enforcers and accomplices, abetting wrongdoing and facilitating aggression, he said, expressing grave concern and pledging severe punishment.

Chen called on the victims of suppression and persecution, or individuals who have relevant information, to report details to a dedicated email account jubao@suremail.cn. He noted that all submissions will be handled properly, and verified cases will be disclosed at an appropriate time.

Perpetrators will be held accountable in accordance with the law when sufficient evidence confirms their egregious offenses, said Chen, adding that all whistleblowers' information and legal rights shall be strictly protected as required by law.

