Symposium on Anti-Secession Law draws high attention from Taiwan

Xinhua) 09:45, March 17, 2025

TAIPEI, March 15 (Xinhua) -- A symposium held in Beijing on Friday to mark the 20th anniversary of the enforcement of China's Anti-Secession Law has drawn significant attention from Taiwan.

Multiple media outlets in Taiwan reported that the symposium highlighted the Chinese mainland's stance on opposing "Taiwan independence" and punishing separatist forces, emphasizing its complete control and initiative in handling cross-Strait relations.

In an article published Saturday, the Taipei-based China Times highlighted the call made at the symposium that compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait must work together to overcome interference, break down obstacles, and promote exchanges and cooperation across the Strait.

The United Daily News, in an article published on the same day, mentioned the guidelines issued by the Chinese mainland last June on imposing criminal punishments on diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists. It noted that the rollout of further measures depends on whether Lai Ching-te chooses confrontation with the mainland or cooperation.

The Chinese mainland's red line is clear, with a firm resolve to oppose, curb, and punish "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, and its capability to do so continues to strengthen, according to a commentary on Taiwan-based website China Review.

The symposium signaled the mainland's strengthened efforts in leveraging legal tools to punish "Taiwan independence," said Chang Wu-ueh, director of the Center for Cross-Strait Relations at Tamkang University.

Chao Chien-min, a professor at the Chinese Culture University in Taiwan, noted that the Anti-Secession Law not only opposes "Taiwan independence" but also promotes reunification, viewing the two as closely interconnected.

