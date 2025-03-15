Commentary: Anti-Secession Law a strong, effective deterrent to "Taiwan independence"

Xinhua) 09:06, March 15, 2025

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Two decades ago, China's top legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), voted to adopt the Anti-Secession Law with an overwhelming majority.

It was a milestone event in mainland-Taiwan relations as the law embodies both the will of the state and the common interests of Chinese people across the Taiwan Strait, and codifies the fundamental policy to foil "Taiwan independence" and advance national reunification.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the law's enforcement, a symposium was held in Beijing on Friday, stressing firm action against "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and external interference.

Against the backdrop of the current situation in the Strait, the symposium has sent a clear signal and offered an important guide for compatriots across the Strait to press forward together on the right path.

Since it took effect, the law has achieved remarkable results in safeguarding China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, in cracking down on separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" and in guarding against foreign interference, among others.

It is emphasized in the law that both sides of the Strait belong to one and the same China, and that resolving the Taiwan question is China's internal affair. The law also clearly draws a legally-binding red line, stipulating the use of force to foil separatist forces and their activities seeking "Taiwan independence" if such a red line is breached.

The law has brought powerful deterrent effect on separatist forces. Over the past 20 years, they have not dared to cross the red line, though they have tried various plots and tricks. In recent years, the mainland has further enriched the legal framework for punishing "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, forming an even stronger deterrent to separatist forces aimed at "Taiwan independence."

The law also envisions vast space and prospect for the peaceful reunification of the motherland and the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations. However, for some time, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities and the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces have propagated secessionist fallacies, pushing Taiwan to the brink of perils.

The mainland is willing to strive toward peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the utmost efforts. Meanwhile, it will leave no room for any separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" in any form.

The separatist forces should wake up to the fact that the Anti-Secession Law is neither a "scarecrow" nor an ornament, and their provocative acts to test or even cross the red line will be met with resolute countermeasures.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)