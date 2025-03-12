Chinese mainland warns of decisive action if "Taiwan independence" forces cross red line
BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- If the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces provoke, exert pressure, or dare to cross the red line, resolute actions will be taken in response, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when asked whether the newly unveiled 2025 government work report, which emphasizes "firmly advancing the cause of China's reunification" without mentioning "peaceful reunification," indicates a shift in the mainland's position.
Chen said that the principles of peaceful reunification and "one country, two systems" are China's basic policies for resolving the Taiwan question.
This is the best way to realize reunification across the Taiwan Strait, and best serves the interests of Chinese people on both sides of the Strait and the entire Chinese nation, the spokesperson added.
"We are willing to make the utmost efforts with the greatest sincerity to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification," he said.
However, the current situation across the Taiwan Strait is complex and severe, primarily due to the Democratic Progressive Party authorities colluding with external forces to seek "independence," Chen noted.
"We have the resolve, the confidence and the ability to thwart any form of separatist attempts for 'Taiwan independence,' safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely advance China's reunification," the spokesperson said.
