Senior CPC official urges resolute efforts to advance national reunification

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has stressed the importance of maintaining the initiative and the ability to steer in relations across the Taiwan Strait.

Addressing a work conference on Taiwan affairs held in Beijing from Tuesday to Wednesday, Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, called for resolute efforts to advance the cause of national reunification.

Stressing the importance of upholding the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, he called for standing closely with Taiwan compatriots, giving firm support to patriots in Taiwan who desire reunification, and resolutely combating provocations aimed at "Taiwan independence."

Wang urged efforts to facilitate cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, expand personnel exchanges, support the development of Taiwan-funded businesses on the mainland, and create favorable conditions for young people from Taiwan to pursue and fulfill their dreams on the mainland.

The integrated development of the two sides should be deepened to allow Taiwan compatriots to share development opportunities and outcomes of Chinese modernization, he said.

Wang also called for firm opposition to external interference and stressed efforts to consolidate the international community's commitment to the one-China principle.

He emphasized implementing the Party's overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era and strengthening the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee over work related to Taiwan.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

