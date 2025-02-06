Mainland slams Lai Ching-te for remarks undermining peace, escalating tensions

Xinhua) 11:22, February 06, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday condemned recent remarks made by Lai Ching-te, leader of the Taiwan region, as an attempt to undermine peace and escalate tensions between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

While claiming to seek peace and stability in the Strait, Lai has maintained a separatist stance of "Taiwan independence," fueled separatism, sabotaged peace, and hindered cross-Strait exchange, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

Zhu reiterated that although the two sides of the Strait are not yet fully reunified, the fact that both belong to one China has never changed.

It is only by adhering to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus that cross-Strait relations can be improved, peace can be maintained, and exchange and dialogue can be facilitated, she said.

She further criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities for prioritizing their own political gains over the welfare of people in Taiwan.

Zhu called on the people of Taiwan to work with their mainland peers to oppose "Taiwan independence," safeguard peace and stability in the region, and promote cross-Strait exchange and cooperation.

