Mainland lauds voices within Taiwan against DPP's "Taiwan independence" education policy

Xinhua) 08:33, December 26, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson has lauded the people with vision in the Taiwan region for their strong opposition to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' "Taiwan independence" education "reforms."

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference on Wednesday in response to an inquiry regarding the recent criticism from individuals in Taiwan's education circles on the education policy, which they said attempted to sever the ties across the Taiwan Strait and undermine the development of cross-Strait relations.

Chen called such criticism an act of justice and responsible for the Taiwan youth and said the education "reforms" are poisonous and could only leave roots of trouble for tensions and conflicts in the Strait.

By such so-called "reforms" and putting forward a "Taiwan independence" syllabus, the DPP authorities flagrantly distorted Chinese history and tried to poison Taiwan's younger generation and deprive them of the legitimate right to learn Chinese culture and the history of the Chinese nation, the spokesperson said.

"Such acts were only for harming the kinship between compatriots on both sides of the Strait and inciting cross-Strait hostility, as well as promoting the DPP authorities' 'Taiwan independence' separatist claims," he said.

