Defense spokesperson reiterates commitment to counter "Taiwan independence"

Xinhua) 13:31, December 13, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will decide whether and when to conduct military exercises in accordance with its needs and the situation on the ground, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Friday.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks when responding to a media query regarding potential military drills following Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te's recent transit through Hawaii and Guam, emphasizing the PLA's unwavering resolve.

He reaffirmed the PLA's mission to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity, safeguard the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation, and defend the shared interests of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

"Any attempt to split the nation through soliciting external support or resorting to force will be punished, and will never succeed," Wu said.

