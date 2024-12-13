DPP's attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" through foreign support doomed to fail: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:43, December 13, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday that the one-China principle is a basic norm governing international relations and a prevailing consensus in the international community, and the attempt of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to seek "Taiwan independence" through foreign support and their secession attempt are doomed to fail.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks during a regular press briefing in response to reports that Taiwan's "deputy foreign minister" Wu Chih-Chung on Thursday attended the inauguration ceremony of "president" of Somaliland as a "special envoy" for Lai Ching-te.

"I would like to reiterate that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China," Mao said.

She noted that China highly commends the government of Somalia for upholding the one-China principle, and firmly supports Somalia in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China firmly opposes mutual establishment of official institutions or any form of official exchanges between Taiwan authorities and Somaliland, Mao added.

"We urge relevant parties in Somalia to see the trend of history sooner rather than later, and strictly uphold the one-China position," Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)