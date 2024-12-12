Mainland slams DPP for sacrificing TSMC for U.S. favor

Xinhua) 09:56, December 12, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has become a "pledge of allegiance" used by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to curry favor with the United States, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Due to the DPP authorities' strategy of seeking U.S. support for "Taiwan independence," it is only a matter of time before TSMC becomes the American Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

If the DPP authorities continue their bottomless betrayal of Taiwan, the island's industrial advantages will inevitably be undermined, and the interests of local businesses and people will be harmed, she said.

Many Taiwan companies have achieved rapid growth through cross-Strait cooperation, proving that joint efforts by both sides to strengthen the Chinese nation's economy are the right path forward, she added.

When commenting on the DPP authorities' criticism of the mainland's favorable policies designed to boost Fujian-Taiwan integration, Zhu said that the policies aimed to provide the greatest convenience, best conditions, and strongest guarantees for compatriots from Taiwan to study, work, and live in Fujian.

The DPP authorities are smearing and obstructing Taiwan enterprises' participation in developing a demonstration zone for cross-Strait integrated development in Fujian, which is a manifestation of their inherent "Taiwan independence" nature, she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)