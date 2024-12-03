Chinese defense ministry denounces "notorious" U.S. arms sales to Taiwan

Xinhua) 10:13, December 03, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson has denounced the latest U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, calling such arms sales "always notorious."

Through these arms sales, the United States interferes in China's internal affairs and undermines peace in the name of so-called "safeguarding peace and promoting stability," which has long been obvious to the international community, said Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

Wu made the remarks on Monday in response to a media inquiry concerning the U.S. announcement of its approval of 385 million U.S. dollars of arms sales to Taiwan.

The U.S. move severely violates the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, damages China's sovereignty and security interests, as well as China-U.S. relations and military ties, and jeopardizes peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Wu said, voicing vehement dissatisfaction and firm opposition to it.

He also slammed the attempt by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities to seek independence using U.S. support and by force, at the expense of Taiwan compatriots' safety and wellbeing. He said it would only lead to their own demise.

The Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and the number one red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations, Wu noted.

He urged the United States to fulfill its commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence" and stop arming Taiwan in any way.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army will continue to strengthen its military training and combat preparedness, and resolutely foil any separatist attempts at 'Taiwan independence' and external interference," Wu said.

