China opposes any visit by leader of Taiwan authorities to U.S.: spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:13, November 29, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China opposes any visit by the leader of the Taiwan authorities to the United States in any name or under whatever pretext, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on Lai Ching-te's plan to make a stopover in Hawaii and Guam during his trip to the Pacific.

Stressing that the one-China principle is a basic norm of international relations and a prevailing international consensus, Mao said the Lai Ching-te authorities' political manipulation and separatist provocations by visiting countries having so-called "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan will lead nowhere.

It will not shake the solid and strong international commitment to the one-China principle or stop the overriding historical trend towards China's reunification, said Mao.

Mao noted that China has always opposed official interactions between the United States and the Taiwan region, opposed any visit by the leader of the Taiwan authorities to the United States in any name or under whatever pretext, and opposed any form of U.S. connivance and support for "Taiwan independence" separatists and their separatist activities in any form.

