Mainland slams DPP's collusion with U.S. in turning Taiwan into "porcupine for war"

Xinhua) 11:01, October 17, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday sternly warned Lai Ching-te and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan that seeking "Taiwan independence" through U.S. support or military means is a dead-end path that will only lead to their own destruction.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson from the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, told a press briefing that in attempting to seek independence, the DPP authorities have wholeheartedly become a pawn of external forces, colluding with the United States to turn Taiwan into a "porcupine for war," and recklessly pushing the Taiwan people toward disaster.

They are attempting to drag the entire population of Taiwan into the "Taiwan independence" agenda, and making them sacrifices to their separatist schemes, Chen said.

Commenting on the U.S. hying up of the so-called "China's military threat", the spokesperson said the actions and words of the United States are aimed solely at selling arms to Taiwan and serving its domestic military-industrial complexes, rather than protecting the people of Taiwan or acting in their best interests.

It is becoming increasingly clear to people in Taiwan that attempts by the DPP authorities to look for U.S. support for their independence agenda will only harm the island, said the spokesperson.

