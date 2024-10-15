"Taiwan independence" activities doomed to fail: mainland spokesperson
BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday warned that attempts by separatists seeking "Taiwan independence" are doomed to fail.
Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry.
Noting that the drills conducted by the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Monday were aimed at cracking down on "Taiwan independence" separatists, Wu emphasized that the drills did not target Taiwan compatriots.
"We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the utmost effort, but we will never promise to renounce the use of force and will not leave any room for 'Taiwan independence,'" Wu said.
The command on Monday organized its troops of army, navy, air force and rocket force to conduct the drills in the Taiwan Strait and in areas to the north, south and east of the island of Taiwan.
