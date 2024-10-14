China coast guard patrols around Taiwan island

Xinhua) 10:19, October 14, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) said that its formations 2901, 1305, 1303 and 2102 conducted law enforcement patrols in the waters surrounding Taiwan island on Monday.

It is a practical action to lawfully enforce control over Taiwan island in accordance with the one-China principle, said Liu Dejun, spokesperson of the CCG.

