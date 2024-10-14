Home>>
China coast guard patrols around Taiwan island
(Xinhua) 10:19, October 14, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) said that its formations 2901, 1305, 1303 and 2102 conducted law enforcement patrols in the waters surrounding Taiwan island on Monday.
It is a practical action to lawfully enforce control over Taiwan island in accordance with the one-China principle, said Liu Dejun, spokesperson of the CCG.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Lai Ching-te pins hope on foreign support, but just illusion, say experts
- Experts warn Lai's separatist speech deceitful, dangerous
- Commentary: Lai Ching-te's aggravated separatist addiction highly dangerous
- FM spokesperson refutes Lai Ching-te's "Taiwan independence" fallacy
- No one can stop China's reunification: mainland slams Lai's separatist remarks
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.