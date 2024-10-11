No one can stop China's reunification: mainland slams Lai's separatist remarks

Xinhua) 08:40, October 11, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday said that no individual or force can stop China's reunification, slamming Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's latest separatist remarks.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a speech Lai delivered in Taipei on Oct. 10.

Lai's speech continued to propagate the new "two states" theory and fabricate "Taiwan independence" fallacies, Chen said, adding that it has deliberately heightened cross-Strait tensions and gravely undermined peace and stability in the Strait.

Noting that the future of Taiwan lies in national reunification, Chen said that nothing Lai has said can change Taiwan's legal status as a part of China or the fact that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China.

Lai's remarks have demonstrated his unwavering "Taiwan independence" stance, along with his confrontational mindset and continuous provocations, Chen said.

Since 1949, due to the continuation of China's civil war and foreign interference, the two sides of the Taiwan Strait have been locked in a prolonged state of political confrontation, he noted.

However, Taiwan has always remained an inalienable part of China's territory, and Taiwan's people have always been members of the Chinese nation, Chen stressed.

The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, including Taiwan, he added.

He noted that the current fight against separatist forces advocating for "Taiwan independence" is not a fight over political systems but a fight over the reunification or splitting of the motherland.

Lai is attempting to hijack Taiwan for his "Taiwan independence" aims, and his related provocations are the root cause of instability in the Taiwan Strait, which will bring disaster to Taiwan people, Chen said.

He emphasized the mainland's firm opposition to any separatist activities or external interference, calling for the promotion of cross-Strait exchange and cooperation, further integration, and the unwavering pursuit of national reunification.

