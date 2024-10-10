Chinese mainland spokesperson urges adherence to one-China principle

Xinhua) 09:28, October 10, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday slammed an upcoming visit of Tsai Ing-wen, former leader of the Taiwan region, to Europe, urging relevant countries to adhere to the one-China principle.

In response to a media query about Tsai's visit to the Czech Republic and some other European countries, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said the Democratic Progressive Party authorities are engaging in "Taiwan independence" separatist activities under various pretexts, deceiving the international community.

"No matter what they say or do, it cannot change the fact that Taiwan is part of China, nor can it alter the doomed fate of 'Taiwan independence.' These actions do not contribute to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait or the well-being of the Taiwanese people," Zhu said.

"We urge the relevant countries to adhere to the one-China principle, handle the Taiwan question with caution, refrain from sending erroneous signals to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces, and avoid providing any platform for the dissemination of their separatist rhetoric," she added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)