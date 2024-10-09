China's defense ministry urges U.S. to stop double-dealing on Taiwan question

Xinhua) 14:21, October 09, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Wednesday asked the United States to stop its "double-faced" approach toward China, change its double-dealing practice on the Taiwan question, and cease arming Taiwan.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media query about a recent U.S. decision to provide military assistance worth around 567 million dollars to China's Taiwan region.

Wu asked the U.S. side to stop such practice, and not to disturb and undermine the relations between the two countries and the two militaries.

Wu said the U.S. move is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, severely infringing upon China's sovereignty and security interests and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

"We express strong condemnation of this and lodge solemn representations with the U.S. side," Wu said.

Wu said that over recent years, the U.S. side has reneged on its commitments, sending seriously wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" elements and escalating tensions in the region.

It must be noted that "Taiwan independence" means war, and the tactics to use Taiwan to contain China will only lead to self-inflicted harms, Wu said.

