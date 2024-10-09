Mainland slams Taiwan leader's latest "motherland fallacy"

Xinhua) 09:51, October 09, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday slammed Taiwan's leader Lai Ching-te for his recent "motherland fallacy," reiterating that Taiwan is part of the sacred territory of China.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry about Lai's claim that "in terms of age, it is impossible for the People's Republic of China to be the motherland of the people of the Republic of China." Lai's fallacy has sparked criticism from various sectors in Taiwan.

On Oct. 1, 1949, the People's Republic of China (PRC) was founded, replacing the Republic of China, and the PRC Central People's Government became the only legitimate government of the whole of China, said Zhu.

This was a replacement of the previous political power by a new one in a situation where China, as a subject under international law, had not changed, and China's sovereignty and inherent territory had not changed, the spokesperson said.

"As a natural result, the government of the PRC enjoys and exercises China's full sovereignty, which includes its sovereignty over Taiwan," she said.

Lai recycled the "Taiwan independence" fallacy once again, exposing his stubborn adherence to a "Taiwan independence" stance and his malicious intent to escalate hostility and confrontation, Zhu said.

The sovereignty and territory of China have never been divided and will never be divided, Zhu said. The fact that the mainland and Taiwan both belong to one China has never changed and will never be allowed to change, she added.

