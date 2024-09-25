Mainland spokesperson calls for cross-Strait unity to oppose false historical narrative serving "Taiwan independence"

Xinhua) 16:49, September 25, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday urged compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to unite in eliminating the "cancer" of the false historical narrative created by "Taiwan independence" forces and to safeguard the cultural origins of the Chinese nation.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to growing concerns in Taiwan over attempts by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to promote "de-Sinicization."

Zhu criticized the DPP's long-standing policies aimed at cultivating a "Taiwan independence" narrative through cultural and educational initiatives.

She argued that these actions were intended to sever the historical and cultural ties between the two sides of the Strait, creating divisions among the people and ultimately paving the way for "Taiwan independence."

Taiwan has belonged to China since ancient times, Zhu noted, emphasizing that this statement has solid historical and jurisprudential bases.

In contrast, the false historical narrative fabricated by "Taiwan independence" forces distorts historical facts and violates the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation, and amounts to nothing more than a blatant lie, Zhu said.

