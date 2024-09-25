Mainland spokesperson says Taiwan's DPP a chess piece facing potential abandonment by U.S.

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday commented on a report regarding expired and moldy military equipment provided by the United States to Taiwan, saying that Washington consistently puts its own interests first, and is ready to abandon its pawns when necessary, with Taiwan being no exception.

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, in pursuit of their own selfish agenda of "Taiwan independence," accepted all the worthless military equipment discarded by the United States, continuing to serve as a cash cow for the United States and recklessly squandering the hard-earned money of the people of Taiwan, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

"The DPP's conducts not only fail to guarantee the safety of the Taiwan people, but also risk pushing them to the dangerous precipice of war," she said.

According to a recent report released by the U.S. Department of Defense, the military equipment Taiwan received from the United States in December last year included expired ammunition and damp and moldy bulletproof vests.

Zhu expressed her hope that compatriots from Taiwan will remain vigilant, firmly oppose the actions of the DPP authorities who are relying on external forces to seek "Taiwan independence," and resolutely stand against the United States' attempts to utilize Taiwan as a means to contain China.

