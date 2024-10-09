China firmly opposes "Taiwan independence" separatists visiting countries with diplomatic ties with China: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:42, October 09, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes anyone who seeks "Taiwan independence" visiting countries with diplomatic ties with China under any pretext, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to the news that Tsai Ing-wen, former leader of the Taiwan region, will reportedly visit the Czech Republic this month.

Mao noted that China's position on the Taiwan question is consistent and clear. "We firmly oppose anyone who seeks 'Taiwan independence' visiting countries with diplomatic ties with China under any pretext," she said.

"We urge the Czech Republic and relevant countries to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and not to provide facilitation for 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces in any form or do things that harm bilateral relations with China," Mao said.

"We also have a clear message for the Democratic Progressive Party authorities: seeking 'Taiwan independence' is bound to fail, and any political manipulation and attempt to solicit foreign support for that agenda will prove futile," the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)