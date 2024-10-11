FM spokesperson refutes Lai Ching-te's "Taiwan independence" fallacy

Xinhua) 09:24, October 11, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday no matter what they say or do, the Lai Ching-te authorities cannot change the fact that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China, or stop the historical trend that China will and must achieve reunification.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to the speech by the leader of the Taiwan region Lai Ching-te today at a daily press briefing.

Mao said that Lai Ching-te's words attempt to sever the historical connections between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. He is again peddling various versions of "Taiwan independence" narrative, such as "China and Taiwan are not subordinate to each other" and "Taiwan has sovereignty."

It once again exposed that he is hellbent on advancing "Taiwan independence" and has the ill intention of heightening tensions in the Taiwan Strait for his selfish political interest, Mao added.

There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, Mao said, adding that the attempt to seek independence and make provocations will lead nowhere.

Noting that the one-China principle is a basic norm in international relations and prevailing international consensus, Mao said that Taiwan has never been a country and will never be a country, and thus has no so-called sovereignty.

Upholding the one-China principle, opposing "Taiwan independence" and opposing "two Chinas" and "one China, one Taiwan" is our consistent position on the Taiwan region's external exchanges and participation in international activities, Mao added.

"Let me stress once again that China opposes all forms of official interactions between Taiwan and countries having diplomatic relations with China, and interference in China's internal affairs in any way and under any excuse," Mao said.

We urge the few foreign politicians who visit Taiwan to correct their wrong words and deeds, stop meddling in China's internal affairs, and stop conniving at and supporting "Taiwan independence" and heightening tensions in the Taiwan Strait, she added.

