Commentary: Lai Ching-te's aggravated separatist addiction highly dangerous

Xinhua) 08:12, October 14, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te once again exposed his highly provocative nature as he went even further in peddling his separatist fallacy of "Taiwan independence." Yet all his patchwork narrative is illogical and absurd.

Recently, Lai continued to brazenly preach his "two states" claim, openly clamoring that "Taiwan has sovereignty" and that "the People's Republic of China (PRC) has no right to represent Taiwan."

Clearly, Lai has been attempting to sever the cultural and historical ties between the Taiwan region and the mainland to serve his separatist agenda, which contradicts with historical facts, realities and the shared will of people across the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been part of the Chinese territory since ancient times; it has never been a country. More than 100 years ago, Taiwan was invaded and colonized by Japan. After the Chinese people won the arduous war of resistance against Japanese aggression in 1945, Taiwan was wholly returned to China, both de jure and de facto.

On Oct. 1, 1949, the central people's government of the PRC was founded, replacing the Republic of China government to be the only legitimate government of the whole of China. The regime change does not alter China's status as a subject of international law, nor does it impact China's sovereignty and inherent territorial integrity. The PRC government fully enjoys and exercises China's sovereignty, including sovereignty over Taiwan, as a matter of course.

Due to the continuation of the civil war in China and the interference of external forces, the two sides of the Taiwan Strait have fallen into a special state of long-term political opposition. However, China's sovereignty and territory have never been divided, and Taiwan's status as a part of China has never changed.

The one-China principle is a basic norm in international relations and prevailing international consensus. Currently, more than 180 countries have diplomatic ties with the PRC, all recognizing and adhering to the one-China principle. Over the past five decades, the United Nations has always referred to Taiwan as "Taiwan, Province of China." This is Taiwan's only status in international law.

The Taiwan regional leader repeatedly referred to the mainland as "China." He has been playing with concepts and confusing right and wrong. By attempting to highlight the political differences between the two sides of the Strait and break up their historical ties, Lai fabricated the false concept that "the Republic of China equals Taiwan" out of thin air to further advance his "Taiwan independence" plot.

Lai has been indulging in outright secessionist and blatantly provocative remarks. Certainly, his increasingly hostile words lead nowhere, only escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

If Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities continue going against the historical trend and pursuing their separatist line, they would plunge people in Taiwan into serious calamity.

The Taiwan question arose as a result of weakness and chaos in old China, and it will be resolved as the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation becomes a reality. Never before have the Chinese people been so close to, confident in, and capable of achieving the goal of national rejuvenation. The same is true when it comes to complete national reunification.

We believe that more and more Taiwan compatriots will thoroughly see through the ploy of Lai and the DPP authorities, stand side by side with their mainland compatriots to resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence," and jointly strive for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)