Chinese mainland punishes die-hard "Taiwan independence" separatists advocating violence

Xinhua) 14:03, October 14, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Monday announced punishments on two die-hard "Taiwan independence" secessionists and an institution they support, accusing them of training violent separatists and advocating violent conflict across the Taiwan Strait.

