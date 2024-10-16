Taiwan leader Lai's separatist remarks escalate cross-Strait tensions: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:32, October 16, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday said Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's separatist remarks, especially his Oct. 10 speech, have escalated cross-Strait tensions and seriously undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry.

The recent series of resolute and effective countermeasures taken by the mainland are a sovereign country's just moves to punish separatist activities and safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to safeguard the peace and stability across the Strait and the safety and wellbeing of Taiwan compatriots, said Chen.

Chen warned Taiwan authorities led by Lai that each provocation made by "Taiwan independence" separatist forces will be met with more intense countermeasures from the mainland, until China's complete reunification is realized.

